While the 2020 election process came to a close for most area residents with the media’s announcement of former Vice President Joe Biden’s projected electoral college victory over the weekend, some have said they’re waiting for more information before the vote can be accepted.
“Last I knew the media didn’t call the election,” commented Wes Wunderlich on a repost of an Associated Press article awarding the state of Pennsylvania — and the election overall — to former Vice President Joe Biden to the Gazette Facebook page Saturday morning.
“Just because AP says it doesn’t mean it’s accurate,” agreed commenter Shelby Turner.
As some pointed to separate calls they considered to be misleading or premature — such as Fox News’ decision to award and then retract Arizona from Joe Biden earlier in the week— others warned their peers of the perceived shortcomings of the new president-elect.
“You’re happy now, wait until the gas prices go up and your taxes are raised, then you can be happy, just saying,” commented Kevin Cook, Sr.
“Who’s ready for civil war?” added Wes Lilwild Frey. “That’s what will happen as they try taking away everyone’s guns!”
For others, Saturday’s announcement marked a defined and satisfactory end to a week filled with stress and uncertainty.
“Good grief,” posted Patricia Lipson regarding the silliness of ongoing debate. “Please stop listening to the propaganda. If the system worked in 2016, it worked in 2020. Why is it so hard to believe America is tired of the chaos?”
“Thank God,” added Peggy Anderson. “How soon can we boot Trump out!”
Similar to those on the other side of the aisle, commenters looking forward to a Biden presidency took the opportunity to address their issues with the current administration, as well.
“I can finally acknowledge that we have a president for our country,” wrote Wendi Soendker. “I couldn’t bring myself to call Trump that at all. He was just a corrupt man trying to divide our immigrant built country.”
“It’s going to be refreshing having adults be in charge again,” agreed Nic Baker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.