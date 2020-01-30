EHS junior, Christina Noble-Speedie, and senior, Chloe Jackson, will have the honor of performing with the Kansas Music Educators Association All-State Choirs on Feb. 29 in Wichita.
Both students are members of the EHS Chorale, cast members of the EHS Fiddler on the Roof production and plan to continue involvement in vocal music in their post-secondary education.
The KMEA All-State Choirs perform each year at the annual In-Service Workshop at the Century II Convention Center in Wichita.
Students are selected via a rigorous audition process that starts at the district level. Students with the top audition scores who perform at the district level are then eligible for selection to the All-State Choirs. Thus, the All-State student musicians are truly “the best of the best.”
For more information, visit ksmea.org/hschoir
