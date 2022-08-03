The Emporia City Commission is another step closer to finalizing the budget after a Wednesday afternoon study session.
Finance director Janet Harrouff brought another set of updates to the budget. She said it was “virtually the same as it was last time,” save for some increases in health insurance rates.
“We had originally been budgeting with a 5% increase in health insurance,” she said, adding that in previous years the increase has been around 2 - 3%. “This year it will be higher.”
Harrouff added a 10% increase to all five city funds that include salaries.
“Otherwise all of the numbers are the same as they have been,” she said.
Commissioner Erren Harter, who joined the meeting via phone, asked when the mill levy needed to be set by.
Harrouff advised that it must be set between Aug. 20 - Sept. 20. Right now, the only scheduled meeting of the commission between those days is Sept. 7, when a public hearing will be held.
Commissioners also discussed the process on reviewing applicants for the Emporia Public Library’s board of trustees.
Previously, applications have been sent to library director Robin Newell, who then sent the library’s pick to the commission for approval.
Commissioner Susan Brinkman suggested that the city take the lead on those applications, as it does with other boards.
“This particular application process with this group of trustees is a little bit different structure-wise,” she said. “I think we should keep that all in house. I’m sure it would be helpful to Robin as she is out of state and just in a few hours through October.”
Mayor Becky Smith said applications could be sent to Brinkman and Commissioner Danny Giefer and secretary Sue Bryson would make appointments with the applicants.
The commission also approved a request from city manager Trey Cocking to re-list the Carnegie library for another 30 days in order to allow for another proposal to be submitted. Cocking said there was a miscommunication between a prospective applicant and his realtor, which is the reason for the extension.
In other business, the city approved a $717,953 bid from Killough Construction for a 2023 surface preservation project. It is subject to Kansas Department of Transportation approval.
The commission also appointed Nadia B. Qureshi of Americus to the Natural Resources Advisory Board.
