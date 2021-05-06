The Lyon County Commission received an annual report and a request for financial support from CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness during its action session Thursday morning.
Amanda Cunningham, CrossWinds CEO, asked the commission for $408,000 to support the agency’s mission to provide quality mental health services in its seven-county catchment. This is a 2% increase upon last year’s request and has been made to all county commissions where CrossWinds is active.
“We still know that COVID is there and the pandemic is impacting all of us, and so we felt like 2% was probably a fair number,” Cunningham said.
The funds that counties contribute to CrossWinds go to help the agency work with clients who do not have insurance and cannot pay for their services out of pocket. In Lyon County, Cunningham said, these individuals comprise 21% of CrossWinds’ clientele.
Cunningham said that many of these clients are children diagnosed with severe emotional disturbance or are adults diagnosed with severe, persistent mental illness. Because of their more acute diagnoses, these clients have access to a broader range of vital services. Without funding from the counties, CrossWinds would have to write off services provided to these clients.
Cunningham also said that CrossWinds’ 2020 finances look inflated due to funds received from the CARES Act.
“This is not typical. Without any of that assistance, we would have lost about $710,000, which is a lot more than we typically would lose,” she said.
Cunningham reported that, as it relates to clinicians, CrossWinds is as well-staffed as it has ever been, but that it continues to struggle to hire and retain staff in positions that require a bachelor’s degree or no degree at all.
In addition to providing services in schools and beginning to work with law enforcement, Cunningham said that CrossWinds will use grant funding to reach out to people in rural areas, as there has been an increase in mental health crises and suicides in that segment of communities.
In other business, the commission voted in favor of emergency manager Jarrod Fell’s recommendation that the county extend its local state of disaster declaration a further 28 days. This will allow the county to continue using the National Guard to assist with the local vaccination effort, which would be an important asset if, as Fell predicted, there were a surge in vaccine interest if and when certain vaccines are approved for children aged 12 and up.
Fell said that Chautauqua County is the only one of Kansas’s 105 counties to allow its local state of disaster declaration to expire.
The commission also…
...received an annual report from Chip Woods, county engineer.
...renewed its contract with Silverson Security to provide security at the Lyon County Fairgrounds.
