Emporia’s Meadowlark Poetry Press announced this week the release of “The Book of Stolen Images,” the second poetry collection by Pittsburg-based poet Laura Lee Washburn.
This is Washburn’s first release with Meadowlark Press.
According to a written release, “The Book of Stolen Images” speaks novelly toward culture, politics, and collective humanity in a “fantastical neo-classical sense.”
“This poetry collection recognizes personal yet relatable ordinary and existential experiences, particularly in a timely contextual fashion regarding modern social issues — what makes us feel alive, imperfect, concerned, and inspired to do better,” the release said. “Unique imagery and diction flavor each poem and set this collection apart from other offspring of fairy tales and social commentaries.”
“This collection opens with the image of an inverted tree, roots in air. Throughout, Laura Lee Washburn upends the fairy stories that confine us, remakes old tropes to break through fear,” said Peggy Shumaker, author of Cairn and former Alaska State Writer Laureate. “She aims righteous anger at injustices historic and immediate. These poems probe many kinds of darkness, but ultimately turn us toward that “bright light shining from the mind to the soul.”
“Laura Lee Washburn’s poetry presses light against dark and bravely traverses the landscapes of environment, politics, and culture. With a keen and observant eye, Washburn writes poems whose layers delve into the self and the ordinary — ‘Morning breaks me into pieces / and every organ speaks its subtle resistance’ — to reveal and connect with the global,” said Shuly Xóchitl Cawood, author of “Trouble Can Be So Beautiful at the Beginning,” winner of the Adrienne Bond Award for Poetry. “Through her poetic lens, we are reminded of how fallible we humans are. I can’t help but feel that Washburn is trying to warn us, inform us — ‘our end . . . may come so terribly to resemble entrance’ — yet also take our hands and help us cross the way.”
Washburn is the Director of Creative Writing at Pittsburg State University and the the author of “This Good Warm Place: 10th Anniversary Expanded Edition” (March Street) and “Watching the Contortionists” (Palanquin Chapbook Prize).
Harbor Review’s chapbook prize is named in her honor, and she’s the president of Small Harbor Publishing’s Board of Directors. Her degrees are from Old Dominion University, where she interned for the Associated Writing Programs Newsletter, and Arizona State University. Born in Virginia Beach, Va., she has also lived and worked in Arizona and in Missouri. From her home in Pittsburg, she edits “The Coop: A Poetry Cooperative.”
The book is available for sale now at meadowlarkbookstore.com or anywhere you buy books.
