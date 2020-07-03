Police & Sheriff

Incidents Reported

Police

Wednesday

Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 8:40 a.m.

Attempt to locate, 1100 Union St., 9:06 a.m.

Parking problem, 2900 W. 12th Ave., 2:00 p.m.

Attempt to locate, 800 Mechanic St., 4:28 p.m.

Check the welfare, Information redacted

Unspecified sex offense, Information redacted

Drug possession, 600 E. 11th Ave., 8:17 p.m.

Traffic stop, E. 6th Ave. and Corinth St., 11:00 p.m.

Sheriff

Wednesday

Communications offense, 200 S. Constitution St., 1:50 p.m.

Thursday

Non-injury accident, 1400 I-35, Reading, 2:17 a.m.

Thefts & Vandalism

Police

Wednesday

Shoplifting, 900 E. 12th Ave., 8:59 a.m.

Theft - Late report, 800 Whildin St., 9:13 a.m.

Theft - Late report, 500 Mechanic St., 1:41 p.m.

Shoplifting, 700 W. 6th Ave., 2:26 p.m.

Criminal damage, 600 Woodland St., 11:20 p.m.

Theft - Late report, 600 E. 11th Ave., 11:47 p.m.

Non-injury accident, 1500 Prairie St., 1:49 a.m.

Sheriff

Wednesday

Fraud, 2500 Graphic Arts Rd., 12:29 p.m.

Animals

Pet Patrol

To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Animal emergency

For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.

Emporia Animal Shelter

Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.

Emporia Veterinary Hospital

Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.