Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Wednesday
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 8:40 a.m.
Attempt to locate, 1100 Union St., 9:06 a.m.
Parking problem, 2900 W. 12th Ave., 2:00 p.m.
Attempt to locate, 800 Mechanic St., 4:28 p.m.
Check the welfare, Information redacted
Unspecified sex offense, Information redacted
Drug possession, 600 E. 11th Ave., 8:17 p.m.
Traffic stop, E. 6th Ave. and Corinth St., 11:00 p.m.
Sheriff
Wednesday
Communications offense, 200 S. Constitution St., 1:50 p.m.
Thursday
Non-injury accident, 1400 I-35, Reading, 2:17 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Wednesday
Shoplifting, 900 E. 12th Ave., 8:59 a.m.
Theft - Late report, 800 Whildin St., 9:13 a.m.
Theft - Late report, 500 Mechanic St., 1:41 p.m.
Shoplifting, 700 W. 6th Ave., 2:26 p.m.
Criminal damage, 600 Woodland St., 11:20 p.m.
Theft - Late report, 600 E. 11th Ave., 11:47 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 1500 Prairie St., 1:49 a.m.
Sheriff
Wednesday
Fraud, 2500 Graphic Arts Rd., 12:29 p.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
