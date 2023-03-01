A celebration of life has been scheduled for an Emporia High School sophomore who died unexpectedly last week.
Allison Hess passed away Thursday, Feb. 23.
A vistation is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at 12th Avenue Baptist Church, 2023 W. 12th Ave. Her service is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 6, at White Auditorium.
Grief counselors are on site at Emporia High School and Emporia Middle School through Friday, from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Those needing some extra support during this difficult time can call CrossWinds (after hours) at 620-343-2626 or (during regular business hours) 620-343-2211, or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Lifeline is available in English and Spanish. A Crisis Text Line is also available at 741741.
