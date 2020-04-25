At approximately 5:30 p.m. Saturday evening, local scanner traffic indicated reports of a RV fire near 908 Constitution St.
The owner of the RV and his grandson were doing work on the vehicle, trying to get it running. Upon getting the vehicle started, there was a mechanical issue that ignited. The owner called 911 when he realized he could not get the fire out. Nobody was in the vehicle at the time, and no injuries were reported. The structures near the RV, including an old shed and the Centro Christiano de Emporia, were unharmed.
