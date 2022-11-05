Lyon County Emergency Communications Center director Roxanne Van Gundy has been selected for Class 14 of the Certified Public Safety Executive program through the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO).
Van Gundy said she has been hoping to participate in the CPE program for several years.
“Many of my mentors have gone through the program and it’s something that I aspired to become as well,” she said. “I enjoy learning how I can be a better leader for our team and for our organization. Leadership models and theory is very interesting to me, and I love gaining skills to enhance my leadership abilities for the center and for our county.”
The CPE program is highly competitive, and Van Gundy was selected from a pool of applicants from across the country. She said she was grateful for the opportunity.
“I truly believe that you can always get better at any level,” she said. “That’s why I feel like continually finding ways to better myself is important. My team deserves the best.”
Van Gundy will work through the program for seven months beginning in January, and ending with a 10-day capstone course at APCO headquarters in Daytona Beach, Fla.
Participants in the program will study public safety leadership and management principals as well as theories on change management from masters and doctorate level professionals.
Van Gundy said applicants must either have a degree or have completed the APCO registered Registered Public Safety Leader program and have six years of supervisory experience to qualify for the program.
“When I first had my eyes on CPE, I needed to work through the RPL course first,” Van Gundy said. “That’s also an eight month program. I completed that during COVID, and obviously I had to put a lot on hold to make sure our center was running properly and our people were being taken care of. So some of these aspirations that I had needed to be put on the shelf.”
She applied for CPE earlier this year and was not selected. While disappointed, she was encouraged by her peers to keep trying for the program.
“These types of programs are important in 911 for not only me, but my staff, to make sure the citizens of Lyon County are receiving the highest quality, cutting edge, innovative service that we can possibly provide them,” Van Gundy said. “We are very lucky to have a commission that believes in us and encourages us to develop ourselves as leaders.”
Van Gundy has been in 911 for 17 years, starting in the Emporia Police Department dispatch center, and taking over as the Director of Lyon County Emergency Communications Center in 2018. She also has been credentialed as an Emergency Number Professional by the National Emergency Number Association (NENA) and is the Co-Chair of the national NENA Wellness Committee. She also is the Immediate Past President of Kansas NENA.
Van Gundy said it was important for her to take part in programs like CPE.
“I think for me, taking part in these programs hopefully sets an example for my staff,” she said. “I want them to know that they can achieve everything they dream of. I’m so proud that some of them are already walking down the path of furthering their 911 education through these programs. Giving our team members these pathways give them reasons to stay in 911. That’s something our profession desperately needs right now. People to stay in 911.”
In addition to her work at LCECC, Van Gundy also is a trainer and speaker, who was recently selected as a keynote speaker for the Dare to Be Great virtual dispatch conference and an instructor for the Be the Difference Conference through the Denise Amber Lee Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.