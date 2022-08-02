It may seem like deja vu. But Lyon County Crime Stoppers is seeking a felon for the second time in a month.
John Primeaux, 54, was sought first when he skipped a sentencing hearing in Lyon County District Court Wednesday, July 13. He was arrested two days later, after Crime Stoppers made him a “Felon Friday” suspect.
Primeaux was sentenced to one year on probation Wednesday, July 20, after pleading guilty to committing burglary and theft at the Emporia Recreation Center in March.
But now Primeaux is wanted for a probation violation. A motion filed last week by First Assistant County Attorney Amy Aranda demanded probation be revoked for disobeying court orders. No further details were available Tuesday.
Primeaux's next scheduled court appearance is a restitution hearing Friday, August 19.
People with tips about Primeaux and other cases can call Lyon County Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273. Online tips can be left at P3Tips.com or by using the P3 smartphone app.
(0) comments
