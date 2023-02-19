Super Bowl LVII showcased our hometown team against the Philadelphia Eagles. There are those who will contend the Eagles had another opponent on the field, the part-time on-field officiating crew led by referee Carl Cheffers.
The controversial defensive holding call with 1:52 left in the biggest game of the season will amplify the calls for making NFL game officials full-time employees, rather than the part-time officials they are currently (USA Today 2022). Game officials in Major League Baseball (MLB), the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the National Hockey League (NHL), the other three major sports, are all full-time.
But has officiating in the NFL really declined, or are we just privy to the realities that have always existed, but remained unknown due to the television technology that has improved so much in recent years? Thanks to HDTV and 4K cameras, we can see individual blades of grass between a player’s shoe and the white painted sideline. Add to that the numerous camera angles, including those from pylons on the goal line and the line-to-gain; each play gives viewers clear slow-motion replays that remove all doubt about what happened.
So, are we being fair when we call out these men and women who must make split-second decisions, often while running down the field to keep up with the action? Especially when so many of their calls are subjective, meaning officials bring their own opinions to the calls. And hovering over each play is the new focus of protecting players from career-ending injuries in a sport known for its violence.
We think not.
Still, there is room for improvement. Those of us who have had to judge people’s behavior, as we have in our classrooms, understand the need to be consistent. Rules applied unevenly to two different people or situations always reflect negatively on the person applying the punishment. Those who are successful at judging behavior do so by applying all rules equally to all people and situations.
On the football field, we see inconsistency most often during plays involving quarterbacks and receivers, as was the case at the end of Super Bowl LVII. Both of these player positions risk injury due to their exposure to explosive hits, either from defensive linemen of considerable size for quarterbacks, or receivers having high-speed collisions with defensive backs while catching passes. Because of these risks, the NFL has rules to protect players, but these are often subjective calls. This is when most of the inconsistency occurs, causing passionate fans to (falsely) claim the NFL has rigged the games.
One of the problems with officiating in the NFL has to do with the schedule. Unlike the other three major sports which play multiple games per week, each team in the NFL only plays a single game in each week for a total of 272 games per season. MLB plays 4,860 games, the NBA plays 1,230 games, and the NHL plays 1,312 games in a season. So, what would full-time NFL game officials do during the week?
Perhaps officials could study film while working with position-specific peers (i.e., side judges together or umpires together) to review calls or missed calls (these do happen in every game), and work to establish consistent criteria for making calls. They could review the complaint videos submitted each week by teams following games to see if better positioning would improve calls. They could review rules that aren’t often an issue so they would be prepared if they are. In short, they could prepare to provide consistent calls week after week regardless of which official is involved.
Undoubtedly, NFL officials do take many of these steps now, but as part-time employees, they do not dedicate the time to improvement that officials in the other three leagues do. As anyone who has ever played a team sport can attest, working together as a team requires total dedication in order to improve, and we should expect the same from NFL game officials.
Another issue with having NFL game officials work full-time involves pay. With an average pay of $205,000 per year, NFL game officials earn roughly what their peers in the other three sports do with game officials in the MLB averaging $235,000, the NBA $250,000, and the NHL $200,000. So, given the fewer games worked by NFL game officials, it would seem they are already compensated for a year’s worth of work, and better compensated on a per-game basis.
The risk is losing those officials who value their other job more than officiating in the NFL. However, there are possibly more than enough qualified replacements waiting to step up to the big leagues to compensate. And perhaps a wave of new officials would help make changes to increase the efficiency of crews working together to officiate NFL games.
We believe the NFL provides a quality product throughout the season, but there is always room for improvement. Perhaps, a full-time dedicated corps of game officials is the next step for the NFL to take.
Jim Calvert is a retired English Teacher and Bob Grover is Professor Emeritus, Emporia State University
