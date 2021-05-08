Lyon County deputies and Emporia/Lyon County Ambulance responded to a rollover injury accident in the 1400 block of Road J Saturday afternoon.
Around 1:34 p.m., 20-year-old Dylan Swift of Emporia, was driving his 2005 GMC Sierra northbound when he lost control of it, went off the road into the east ditch and rolled onto its top in the adjacent field.
Swift was wearing his seatbelt when the accident occurred and was transported via ambulance to Newman Regional Hospital with injuries that were apparently non-threatening.
