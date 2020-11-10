While Veteran’s Day can be a solemn time of remembrance even for those without a deep personal connection to the armed forces, for Reading-area resident Lawrence Schmitz, the holiday marks a celebration and appreciation of family legacy.
Serving from 1975-79 in the U.S. Navy, Schmitz was followed in service by his son, Brannon, who enlisted in the U.S. Air Force from 2013-2018 and now continues work on matters of national security in Fayetteville, North Carolina.
Both men’s military careers were preceded by that of Schmitz’s father, Norbert, who passed away this October after having been deployed to Tokyo, Japan for special service during the Korean War from 1951-1953.
“I guess you could say service is something that definitely runs in the family,” Schmitz said, mentioning other Army veterans in his family including his father-in-law Richard Hladek and brother-in-law, Charlie Nussbaum. “It’s something that’s a part of our history. We were all so blessed that [Norbert] was with us for 92, going on 93 years, and I believe he’s still with us in that way.”
Schmitz remembers being inspired by his father’s service to the country, but was never directly encouraged to join the armed forces while growing up. In fact, he can still remember the look of apprehension on his parents’ faces when he told them he was considering enlisting.
“[Norbert] was actually rather reluctant about all of it, and I can see why now with it coming near the end of the Vietnam War,” Schmitz said. “I was really encouraged the most by one of the upperclassmen at my high school who talked to me about all the job opportunities in the Navy and stuff like that, but being young at the time, I kind of also saw it as a way to travel the world. That’s really the thing I was most excited about until I realized the greater importance of everything… I joined at the early age of 17 which meant that my parents had to sign on for me. They did, but there was obviously that hesitancy there. I actually turned 18 the day I left for basic training in San Diego.”
Never expecting to go through the same process as a father himself one day, Schmitz now views his son’s enlistment process as similar to his own. Like Norbert, Lawrence allowed Brannon to pursue a career path on his own terms.
“ I think it really became a matter of the friends and others we associated with growing up rather than some encouragement or some prodding that we needed to join the military from our family,” Schmitz said. “When he was attending Wichita State, Brannon got to know a bunch of other reservists that were working at McConnell [Air Force Base] down there.
“Since everything is volunteer nowadays, you’ll see a lot more people involved because they feel like one of the many career paths they can join as a member of the military is what they were called to do. That’s what appealed to Brandon and that’s why we’re all so proud of him. It really was a selfless thing.”
In addition to living on through all the stories and memories he accumulated with his loved ones over the years — not to mention in the valuable chapters of life his son and grandson have been able to experience in part to his inspiration and encouragement — the spirit of Norbert Schmitz can now be found in one his family’s most cherished personal possessions: a hand-painted portrait of him in uniform. And although many of the circumstances behind the creation of the painting have been lost to time, the lesson it carries remains a clear and unchanging one.
“Unfortunately, I’m not even sure if I know the exact name of the person who painted it,” Schmitz said. “I’m not entirely sure of the circumstances on when or why it was done either, but I know it was done during my dad’s time at General Headquarters in Tokyo … He and my mom gave it to me for one of my birthdays back while they were both still alive, so it helps me remember both of them, in a way. It’s just something that I’m really glad to have now to be able to share it with all my nieces and nephews and to help them learn the importance and meaning behind it.
“I think if you look back at any of the people that have served in my family, you’ll find a lot of their attitudes and careers can really be summed up by that old JFK quote, ‘Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.’ That message is so, so important even — or especially, I should say — today, and moving forward in our country’s history. This painting helps remind us of that.”
