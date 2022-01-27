Authorities are investigating what could be two chases of the same vehicle through Lyon County.
Emporia Police Capt. Ray Mattas said Thursday morning that an officer attempted to stop a vehicle during the night on Prairie Street.
“It fled out of town, so we ended our pursuit,” Mattas said. He described that chase as “really brief.”
Later in the night, a Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy found a vehicle matching the one that police tried to stop.
Mattas said that vehicle also fled from authorities, driving back into and out of Emporia. A second pursuit by the deputy eventually was called off.
No arrests have been announced. Mattas declined to describe the vehicle, saying that was part of the investigation.
