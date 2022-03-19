Reviewed by Marcia Lawrence
“Unearthing the Secret Garden: The Plants & Places That Inspired Frances Hodgson Burnett” by Marta McDowell, Timber Press, 2021, Hardcover, $25.95.
New York Times bestselling author Marta McDowell has revealed the ways in which plants have stirred the passions and imaginations of some of our most cherished authors, from Beatrix Potter to Emily Dickinson and Laura Ingalls Wilder. In her latest book, McDowell shares a moving account of how gardening deeply inspired Frances Hodgson Burnett, author of the beloved children’s classic “The Secret Garden.”
McDowell paints an unforgettable portrait of a great artist, and reminds us why the story and the characters in “The Secret Garden” continue to touch readers more than a century after it was first published. Published in 1911, the book has never been out of print, selling millions of copies worldwide.
Many readers are unaware that author Burnett was one of the most popular and prolific writers of her time. It comes as no surprise that she was also a lover of flowers and gardens. McDowell shares a moving account of how gardening deeply inspired Burnett, whose long path to literary success was beset with personal tragedy and frequent illness.
The book opens with accounts of Burnett’s childhood and early life. Surprisingly, we learn that she did not take up serious gardening until she was almost fifty years old.
“Fortunately, the soil was prepared much earlier. And as bona fide fairy tales go, Frances Hodgson Burnett’s life isn’t bad. Hers is a riches-to-rags story, set in the dark city and the pastoral countryside. There are heroes and villains, love and hate, intrigue and adventure.”
McDowell focuses on Burnett’s growing interest in gardens alongside her development as a writer. She also shares details of the three gardens created by the author in England, Long Island, and Bermuda. Readers who’d like to create their own gardens based on the book will be delighted with the guide to plants featured in “The Secret Garden”.
A marvelous section of “Unearthing the Secret Garden” features McDowell’s transcription of the complete text of three of Burnett’s garden-themed stories. Readers will appreciate the deeper revelation of Burnett’s love and knowledge of gardening. The story “My Robin” is particularly touching.
“At the end I went down to the bare world of roses one soft damp day and stood under the tree and called him for the last time. He did not keep me waiting and he flew to a twig very near my face. I could not write all I said to him … I talked to him as if he knew all I knew. He put his head on one side and listened so intently that I felt he understood.”
Numerous period illustrations and contemporary photographs help bring Burnett’s world vividly to life for the reader. This charming book is a must-read for fans of “The Secret Garden” and anyone who loves the story behind the story.
