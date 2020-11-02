A doctor at Newman Regional Health recently performed Kansas’ first implant of an Abbott Gallant Bluetooth-connected heart device.
Dr. Michael Lloyd, an interventional cardiologist for Newman Regional Health Medical Partners, implanted a Bluetooth-enabled biventricular implantable cardiac defibrillator on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at the Newman Regional Health Cardiac Catheterization Lab. The new device, called the Abbott Gallant, received FDA approval in July and has only been made available at a few healthcare centers in the United States. This procedure makes history as the first Bluetooth-connected heart device implanted in Kansas.
“It’s exciting and rewarding to be able to offer our community state-of-the-art technology like this,” said Dr. Lloyd. “Not only does something like this empower us as a healthcare team, but it provides an entirely new level of patient engagement with more flexibility and better outcomes. Lyon County and surrounding areas are so fortunate to have a cardiac catheterization lab right here in Emporia to provide life-saving procedures and services.”
The Abbott Gallant is an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) and Cardiac Resynchronization Defibrillator (CRT-D). Internal defibrillators are implantable devices for patients who are at risk of life-threatening heart rhythm problems. The device communicates wirelessly to the patient’s physician and allows patients to access information about the device using an app on a smartphone. Data is delivered 20x sooner increasing remote monitoring capabilities and optimizing patient outcomes.
“Abbott is fortunate to have a health care partnership with Newman Regional Health,” said Mark Schulte, Senior Sales Representative for Abbott. “The relationship with Dr. Lloyd as well as administration allowed us to fast track this technology to Newman Regional Health. I am fortunate and thankful to be the first sales representative in Kansas to offer the Gallant to his patient.”
Newman Regional Health expects to perform 50 cases annually where this next generation defibrillator can be implanted.
