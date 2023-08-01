The Emporia Gazette
What do you think is the coolest thing made in Kansas?
The Kansas Manufacturing Council, an affiliated program of the Kansas Chamber, is looking for the 2023 Coolest Thing Made In Kansas.
Presented by FORVIS, KMC launched this competition in 2020 to promote and elevate Kansas manufacturers and to highlight products developed and produced in Kansas and distributed across the U.S. and internationally.
“The Kansas Manufacturing Council’s annual contest showcases Kansas’s wide variety of manufacturers that keep our state’s economy strong and our communities growing. It’s with great pride that KMC supports manufacturing technology and integration to embrace the future,” said Brandie McPherson, KMC Executive Director.
Any product that is made in Kansas qualifies for the competition. There are two categories in this year’s competition: People’s Choice and Coolest Innovation.
The People’s Choice contest begins with product nominations and the popular vote round. The top 16 vote-getters will move on to a bracket-style tournament where they will compete in head-to-head match-ups. The ones that receive the most votes in each match-up will advance to the next round, moving one step closer to winning the ultimate prize – being named the People’s Choice — Coolest Thing Made in Kansas.
The Coolest Innovation contest highlights the many ways Kansas manufacturers research and develop new products and work to improve products to address crucial challenges.
A panel of expert judges will review and score questionnaires completed by the companies regarding their nominated products. The top four scoring products will be invited to present in person to the expert panel on Oct. 23 at the Coolest Celebration Reception. The judges will choose the winning product based on criteria that include its impact on the challenge it solves as well as the business, its employees, and customers.
Winners for both categories will be announced during the Kansas Manufacturing Summit on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Wichita.
“FORVIS is fortunate to have the opportunity to work and engage with manufacturers across Kansas and is able to see first-hand the research, development and ultimate success of innovative products,” said Matt Cash, FORVIS Commercial Products Industry Partner. “We are excited to sponsor this competition and provide manufacturers a platform to showcase their products and promote the entrepreneurial spirit of Kansas manufacturers and the solutions they are bringing to the market.”
Visit https://kschamber.wufoo.com/forms/2023-coolest-thing-made-in-kansas-nominations to nominate your favorite Kansas-made product. Nominations for the 2023 contest close on Aug. 30 at midnight.
