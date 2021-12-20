Newman Regional Health Medical Partners was recently re-accredited as a Rural Health Clinic by The Compliance Team, a Medicare-approved accreditation organization. After completion of this survey, Newman Regional Health Medical Partners received Exemplary Provider status — TCT’s highest accreditation designation.
“Forward thinking healthcare providers like the team at Newman Regional Health Medical Partners understand the importance of improving patient care and outcomes through the RHC approach,” said Kate Hill, VP of TCT’s Clinic Division. “The communities they serve now receive even better care as a result of their time and dedication to securing the Exemplary Provider distinction.”
RHC status puts special emphasis on health maintenance, preventative screening, multi-specialty medical services, patient experience reporting and benchmarking. Rural Health Clinic programs and the value-based care they provide are advanced by the Institute of Medicine and the nation’s leading primary care physician societies.
“Becoming an accredited Rural Health Clinic in 2018 and preparing for our re-accreditation has been a wonderful learning experience,” declared Lynn Doeden, Clinic Administrator for Newman Regional Health Medical Partners. “We are pleased to have received Exemplary Provider status in this year’s survey and are very proud of the quality of care our physicians, advanced practice providers and staff bring to Emporia and our surrounding communities.”
Newman Regional Health Medical Partners is a vital part of Newman Regional Health, serving the healthcare needs of Lyon County and surrounding communities. With 21 providers and a history of sustainable growth, Newman Regional Health Medical Partners is well positioned to further improve access to exceptional patient-centered care within East Central Kansas. To learn more about Newman Regional Health Medical Partners and its team of providers, visit https://www.newmanrh.org/NRHMP.
