Carol Lou Thomas

Carol Lou (Houser) Thomas, of
Emporia, went to be with her Lord
and sisters, Monday, April 20, 2020.
She was born to the late Robert
and Mildred (Benedict) Houser
on December 19, 1938 in Moline,
Kansas.
She was married to James M
Thomas April 7, 1957 in Emporia,
Kansas. Together they made a home
and worked hard on a farm near
Admire, Kansas. After 43 years of
farming they retired and moved to Emporia. During
retirement Carol enjoyed growing herbs in her herb
garden and working on genealogy.
Carol loved reading books, all kinds of books, and was
a member of the Page Turner book discussion group
at the Emporia Public Library. She was also part of the
‘Lunch Bunch’, a group of women who graduated from
Emporia High School in 1956 and met for lunch once
every month. She cherished those friendships. She was
a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church.
What she loved most of all was her family. She taught
them the love of walking through the woods and how to
enjoy a good outdoor fire. She was dearly loved by her
husband, her children, her grandchildren, and her greatgrandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and
Mildred Houser; her sister, Sylvia Burnell and her twin
sister, Karen Lowry.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, James
Thomas; her children, Kathleen (Ronald) White of
Midlothian, VA, Stacy (Barbara) Thomas of Wichita,
KS, and Jeff (Beatriz) Thomas of Wayzata, MN; her
grandchildren, Tara Spencer, Matthew Spencer, Ashley
White, Michael Thomas, Kyle Thomas, Mark Thomas,
Bradley Thomas, Eric Thomas, Nathaniel Thomas,
Elizabeth Thomas, Will Thomas, Ana Maria Thomas, and
Cecilia Thomas; her great grandchildren, Aidan, Adalynn,
Makaio, Kainoa, Harrison, Clara, Ellie, and Luke; her
brothers, Rodney Houser of Damascus, OR, Gordon
Houser of Newton, KS, Donald Houser of Emporia, KS
and Ronald Houser of Madison, KS.
Private graveside services will be held at the Memorial
Lawn Cemetery, Emporia, Kansas. At a later date a
memorial service will be held to celebrate Carol’s life.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be
made to the Friends of the Library or the First United
Methodist Church, Emporia, KS. Contributions may be
sent to Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box
#175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
Condolences may be sent to the family online through
the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
