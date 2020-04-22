Carol Lou Thomas

Carol Lou (Houser) Thomas, of

Emporia, went to be with her Lord

and sisters, Monday, April 20, 2020.

She was born to the late Robert

and Mildred (Benedict) Houser

on December 19, 1938 in Moline,

Kansas.

She was married to James M

Thomas April 7, 1957 in Emporia,

Kansas. Together they made a home

and worked hard on a farm near

Admire, Kansas. After 43 years of

farming they retired and moved to Emporia. During

retirement Carol enjoyed growing herbs in her herb

garden and working on genealogy.

Carol loved reading books, all kinds of books, and was

a member of the Page Turner book discussion group

at the Emporia Public Library. She was also part of the

‘Lunch Bunch’, a group of women who graduated from

Emporia High School in 1956 and met for lunch once

every month. She cherished those friendships. She was

a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church.

What she loved most of all was her family. She taught

them the love of walking through the woods and how to

enjoy a good outdoor fire. She was dearly loved by her

husband, her children, her grandchildren, and her greatgrandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and

Mildred Houser; her sister, Sylvia Burnell and her twin

sister, Karen Lowry.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, James

Thomas; her children, Kathleen (Ronald) White of

Midlothian, VA, Stacy (Barbara) Thomas of Wichita,

KS, and Jeff (Beatriz) Thomas of Wayzata, MN; her

grandchildren, Tara Spencer, Matthew Spencer, Ashley

White, Michael Thomas, Kyle Thomas, Mark Thomas,

Bradley Thomas, Eric Thomas, Nathaniel Thomas,

Elizabeth Thomas, Will Thomas, Ana Maria Thomas, and

Cecilia Thomas; her great grandchildren, Aidan, Adalynn,

Makaio, Kainoa, Harrison, Clara, Ellie, and Luke; her

brothers, Rodney Houser of Damascus, OR, Gordon

Houser of Newton, KS, Donald Houser of Emporia, KS

and Ronald Houser of Madison, KS.

Private graveside services will be held at the Memorial

Lawn Cemetery, Emporia, Kansas. At a later date a

memorial service will be held to celebrate Carol’s life.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be

made to the Friends of the Library or the First United

Methodist Church, Emporia, KS. Contributions may be

sent to Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box

#175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.

Condolences may be sent to the family online through

the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.

