Good morning! The first day of April will be pleasant and partly-cloudy, with highs in the low 70s. Tonight's low is 54 degrees.
Our top stories from yesterday:
Fanestil Meats will soon start building western Emporia processing plant -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/business/article_138397a2-705a-11ea-ab35-7f5e4446392a.html
Emporia State programs team up to help with COVID-19 response -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_3b759fc4-737c-11ea-b362-3baa00b70f03.html
Lyon County Public Health adds probable positives to daily reports -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_2d88ad9c-738c-11ea-bd31-83f4494210a1.html
Top national stories:
Businesses may get COVID-19 relief loans as soon as Friday -
https://apnews.com/c8628bf6876336f75a676a4ecafd3235
Census Day arrives with US almost paralyzed by coronavirus -
https://apnews.com/f72a9082cecdf18582ea07232b5b3819
Your uplifting story for today:
The teacher who disarmed, then hugged, a student will receive the citizen Congressional Medal of Honor -
https://www.cnn.com/2020/03/31/us/teacher-disarmed-gunman-medal-of-honor-trnd/index.html
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.