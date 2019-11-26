Dwight F. Bush, 86, Emporia, passed away at his home Saturday morning, November 23, 2019.
Dwight was born in Emporia, Kansas on May 25, 1933, the son of Thomas and Helena (Pickett) Bush.
He is survived by his wife, Winky, whom he married in Emporia on September 5, 1954. Also surviving is a daughter, Pam England (Ernie Kahle) Kansas City; son, Kevin Bush (Mary) Gardner, Kansas; grandchildren, Amanda Desmarteau (Dean), Matt Benskin (Erika), Nicole Desmarteau (Doug), Shane England (Natahia), and Kelli England; as well as nine great-grandchildren. His parents and sister died earlier.
Dwight was a design engineer and worked for Didde-Glaser 27 years, then for 10 years with Kansa Corp retiring in 1995. He served in the United States Army from 1953 to 1956 and was a member and past Commander of Ball-McColm Post #5, American Legion. He participated in the Kansas Honor Flight to Washington, DC in April, 2013.
He was a dedicated family man who enjoyed taking his kids, grand-kids, and great-grand-kids to their various activities and following all their interests. He enjoyed Emporia State University Men’s and Women’s Basketball and was a member of Emporia Sports Promotions, Inc.
The memorial has been designated for the Emporia State University Endowment for Scholarships for the basketball program. Contributions may be sent through Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas, 66801, which is assisting the family with arrangements.
Cremation is planned. A reception honoring Dwight’s memory will be held at Bruff’s Bar and Grill on Friday afternoon, November 29 from 1:00 until 3:00. The reception will open with the presentation of Military Honors by Ball-McColm Post #5, American Legion.
Condolences may be sent to the family online through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
