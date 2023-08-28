Emporia Main Street is seeking help after they say a group of young men were caught on video vandalizing electrical outlets late Friday.
The incident occurred around 11:15 p.m., and the Emporia Police Department was notified.
According to Main Street, the incident involved intentional damage to multiple electrical outlets. Emporia Main Street possesses screenshots from one of the videos documenting the incident, complete with audio.
"Acts like these impact the community beyond physical harm," Main Street said in a post to social media. "We aim to understand the motivations behind them."
Those with relevant details can contact the organization's office at 620-340-6430 or send a message through the provided channels.
