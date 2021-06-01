Four Emporia High softball players received All-Centennial League honors for the work they did on the diamond this season.
Kaylee Thomas -- who was the only Spartan senior on the roster in 2021 -- was named second team all-league. Also joining her on the second team was sophomore Shaylee Ginter.
Junior Gracie Gilpin and sophomore Kaylee Reimer were named to the third team all-league list.
The Spartans went 8-13 this season, which was head coach Aaron Hammond’s first year at the helm.
