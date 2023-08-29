Last Thursday, an engineer from Tokyo Electric Power Company (Tepco) activated a pump to begin the eventual releasing of 1,340,000 cubic meters of water sealed in the Fukushima plant grounds. Over 12 years ago, in mid-March of 2011, an offshore earthquake had generated a 42-foot high tsunami that swept ashore at Fukushima, Japan. Within several days, it had knocked out the emergency generators that kept the pumps cooling the nuclear reactors and three nuclear cores melted. Following the Three Mile Island partial meltdown near Middletown, Pennsylvania on March 28, 1979, and the major Chernobyl nuclear accident on April 26, 1986, this was the third nuclear power plant meltdown.
A few days after that Fukushima disaster, I told my general biology class that we were not covering the lesson in the syllabus, but would learn about the types of radiation and how it affected the human body. A short 5-minute video showed the tidal wave washing ships over the dikes and into the town. Students gasped “Oh, my god!” Every student paid 100 % attention as we examined the consequences of the radiation release. They left class ready to answer their roommates’ and family’s questions. And on the next quiz, everyone got 100 % of the nuclear biology correct!
Now, 12 years later, it is obvious that most of the public does not understand nuclear biology. The result is often unjustified fear and political actions that reflect public ignorance more than science. What should citizens know? There are important differences between old open reactors such as the Chernobyl facility and today’s modern sealed reactors. And nuclear reactors use low levels of enriched uranium. Much higher enrichment is required for nuclear bombs.
Radiation consists of alpha, beta and gamma particles. They vary in penetration. An alpha particle is stopped by a thin sheet of paper, beta particles are stopped by a thin sheet of metal or a few centimeters of wood or plastic. Similar to x-rays, gamma radiation is pure energy with no mass or charge and penetrates thicker shielding. Isotopes are atoms with extra nuclear particles that they give off when they decay to stable atoms. The speed that they decay is measured by half-life, the time it takes to decrease half their number, leaving one-half, then one-fourth, then one-eighth, etc.
Radioactive isotopes result from nuclear meltdown. Iodine-131 has a half-life of just 8 days and decays to xenon-131 releasing beta particles. Tritium has a half-life of 12.5 years and decays to helium-3. Cesium-137 has a half-life of 30.05 years and mostly decays to barium-137 by beta emissions. And strontium-90 has a half-life of 28.8 years and decays to yttrium-90 emitting beta particles.
The most hazardous and long-lasting isotopes (cesium-137 and strontium-90) are removed by an Advanced Liquid Processing System. But tritium is an isotope of hydrogen and as a part of the water molecule (H20), it cannot be filtered out. Tritium will be in very small amounts in the released water.
It is also very important to understand that we do not live in a radiation-free world. We receive low levels of radiation from our natural environment. And our cells have a natural process that repairs the DNA damage from the low levels of radiation we receive daily.
Some government policies toward radiation exposure follow a model that there is no safe dose, no matter how low, for radiation. However, many researchers worldwide, including the 1977 Nobel Laureate Rosalyn Yalow (1921-2011) who devised the radioimmunoassay, believe that research on DNA repair mechanisms support a model where radiation below a certain level results in low levels of DNA damage that are easily completely repaired.
The entire release of Fukushima “waste” water is planned to extend over the next 30 years. This first release into the Pacific Ocean consists of 7,800 cubic meters of water and will take 17 days. Both Tepco and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will continuously check the ocean water. Taiwan has not yet expressed any concerns, but South Korea, China and Hong Kong have all protested and imposed a range of limitations on import of seafood from Japan.
Because of the need for long-term data (centuries of outcomes), this remains science that needs continuing research. But having spent a half-hour chatting with Rosalyn Yalow two decades ago, I agree with the IAEA that the Japanese action is relatively safe.
