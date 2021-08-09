Lyon County reported 39 new positives and just four recoveries over the weekend, bringing the number of active cases to 95 — the highest number of active cases since Feb. 3.
Of the active cases, 17 are considered to be breakthrough.
Overall, 4,478 positives have been reported since March 2020 including 4,296 recoveries and 87 deaths.
The report comes as the Pentagon issued an announcement that it will require all members of the U.S. military to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 15, though the deadline could be pushed up if the vaccine receives final FDA approval or infection rates continue to rise.
"I will seek the president's approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon" licensure by the Food and Drug Administration "whichever comes first," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says in the memo to troops, warning them to prepare for the requirement, the Associated Press reported.
He added that if infection rates rise and potentially affect military readiness, "I will not hesitate to act sooner or recommend a different course to the President if l feel the need to do so. To defend this Nation, we need a healthy and ready force."
The memo was expected to go out Monday.
Austin's decision comes a bit more than a week after President Joe Biden told defense officials to develop a plan requiring troops to get shots as part of a broader campaign to increase vaccinations in the federal workforce. It reflects similar decisions by governments and companies around the world, as nations struggle with the highly contagious delta variant that has sent new U.S. cases, hospitalizations and deaths surging to heights not see since the peaks last winter.
Austin said in his memo says that the military services will have the next few weeks to prepare, determine how many vaccines they need, and how this mandate will be implemented. The additional time, however, also is a nod to the bitter political divisiveness over the vaccine and the knowledge that making it mandatory will likely trigger opposition from vaccine opponents across the state and federal governments, Congress and the American population.
It also provides time for the FDA to give final approval to the Pfizer vaccine, which is expected early next month. Without that formal approval, Austin would need a waiver from Biden to make the shots mandatory.
Troops often live and work closely together in barracks and on ships, increasing the risks of rapid spreading. And any large outbreak of the virus in the military could affect America's ability to defend itself in any national security crisis.
The decision will add the COVID-19 vaccine to a list of other inoculations that service members are already required to get. Depending on their location around the world, service members can get as many as 17 different vaccines.
Austin's memo also said that in the meantime, the Pentagon will comply with Biden's order for additional restrictions on any federal personnel who have not been vaccinated. Those restrictions will include wearing masks, social distancing and travel limits.
According to the Pentagon, more than 1 million troops are fully vaccinated and another 237,000 have received one shot. But the military services vary widely in their vaccination rates.
The Navy said that more than 74% of all active duty and reserve sailors have been vaccinated with at least one shot. The Air Force, meanwhile, said that more than 65% of its active duty and 60% reserve forces are at least partially vaccinated, and the number for the Army — by far the largest service — appears to be closer to 50%.
Military officials have said the pace of vaccines has been growing across the force, with some units — such as sailors deploying on a warship — seeing nearly 100% of their members get shots. But the totals drop off dramatically, including among the National Guard and Reserve, who are much more difficult to track.
Some unvaccinated service members have suggested they'd get the shot once it's required, but others are flatly opposed. Military officials have said that once the vaccine is mandated, a refusal could constitute failure to obey an order, and may be punishable under the Uniform Code of Military Justice.
Army guidance, for example, includes counseling soldiers to ensure they understand the purpose of the vaccine and the threat the disease poses. The Army also notes that if a soldier "fails to comply with a lawful order to receive a mandatory vaccine, and does not have an approved exemption, a commander may take appropriate disciplinary action."
Military service officials have said they don't collect data on the number of troops who have refused other mandated vaccines, such as anthrax, hepatitis, chicken pox or flu shots over the past decade or more. And they weren't able to provide details on the punishments any service members received as a result of the refusal.
Officials said they believe the number of troops refusing other mandated vaccines is small. And the discipline could vary.
Service members can seek an exemption from any vaccine — either temporary or permanent — for a variety of reasons including health issues or religious beliefs. Regulations involving the other mandatory vaccines say, for example, that anyone who had a severe adverse reaction to the vaccine can be exempt, and those who are pregnant or have other conditions can postpone a shot.
Some have argued that those who have already had the virus — and have antibodies — are immune and thus should not have to get the shot. It's not clear how the military will act on those types of assertions.
According to defense officials, some senior military leaders have expressed support for making the vaccine mandatory believing it will help keep the force healthy. Military commanders have also struggled to separate vaccinated recruits from unvaccinated recruits during early portions of basic training across the services in order to prevent infections. So, for some, a mandate could make training and housing less complicated.
Navy officials said last week that there has been only one case of COVID-19 hospitalization among sailors and Marines who are fully vaccinated. In comparison, the Navy said there have been more than 123 hospitalizations "in a similarly sized group of unvaccinated sailors and Marines." It said fewer than 3% of its immunized troops have tested positive for COVID-19.
The other military services did not provide similar data.
So with the county population around 33000 you get a death rate of .002 since March of 2020 with 87 total deaths since then. This is all theater pushing positive test numbers.
Your math is a little off... 33k is the population of Lyon County. The county has had 4,478 covid cases, which is the number you would need to divide by 87, the number of deaths, making the "death rate" 1.942% when calculated simply as deaths divided by cases.
To compare Lyon County deaths to other areas;
Global death rate is 3.4%
USA death rate is 1.725%
Kansas death rate 1.695%
Hope this helps.
87 preventable deaths. Dale, these are your neighbors. Your friends and members of your community. Your calculus ignores the financial and health effects the 4,500 victims. Also, you're using the wrong denominator. Fatality rate must be considered as a factor of those infected, not the entire population. Given the rate and assuming everyone eventually contracts COVID-19, we can expect almost 670 deaths.
Geronimo, you need to move on from the Trump era he lost the election and that is that. I agree with a lot of what you say about the deranged liberal Democrats and media, but we need to move on and look at the next election to get back Congress and stop the madness. The Democrats will never admit that the border crisis that Biden has allowed to become a nightmare. There are going to be over 2 million illegal aliens cross the border with who knows how many infected and even a larger amount who have never had the vaccine. I believe in a vaccine I wish the Republicans who are not vaccinated would get vaccinated so we can end this nightmare, And gain control both houses in Congress and stop Biden that way.
Trump’s not going to get re-elected. Desantis is the next president. Also, the unvaccinated are largely conservatives in rural communities and blacks in urban communities, do it’s not just trumpians who haven’t gotten the vaccine. Liberals are living in the Fox News Fallacy (or the Desantis Fallacy for some) moment where if it’s said on Fox News, we have to be against. And this is why they are going to get a shellacking I’m 2022.
You conservatives are delusional... Desantis can't even keep his approval rating above 50% and he lives in FLORIDA... His approval rating is currently 43.7% and he just lost in a "who would you vote for" poll between himself and former Democrat governor Charlie Crist.
I think moderate republicans are tired of conservatives turning their party into a joke. All of their conspiracy theory junk along with their Qanon memes, magnetic vaccines, microchips, bamboo, sharpies, space lasers injecting votes and whatnot, These are the things that come to mind now when someone says they're a Republican. They have a lot of work to do if they want to reclaim the GQP.
Very convenient of you to leave out that 10.8% in that theoretical poll we’re undecided. Talk about picking data to fit your narrative
Aim_High i see you are still suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome--i think the CDC and fraud Fauci have a emergency use "vaccine" that will modify your DNA and get you all fixed ---Trump is still living "rent free" in the mind's of liberals--i am so very pleased to see that --can you imagine when he gets put back in office when the fraudulent election gets overturned ---
So, we see "the faithful" still don't consider the "Demolition Phase" of MAGA as complete. However, they will have to continue their race to bottom without the USA. We should be very grateful that Mr. Trump won't be available to rebuild us in "His Own Image"! We should never forget that this element is still with us, but can be controlled with vigilance. Historically, dethroned despots we executed, we've come a long way.
Conservatives have been cancelling/boycotting employers who mandate vaccines, but are they man enough to try to cancel our military?
The Trump spike is coming early.
