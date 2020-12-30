Dr. Ladun Oyenuga will take over as Lyon County's Public Health Officer at the start of the New Year.
Oyenuga was appointed by Lyon County Commissioners Wednesday morning after a discussion between Newman Regional Health CEO Bob Wright, Infection Preventionist Ester Knobloch and Oyenuga. Her appointment begins Jan. 1, 2021.
Oyenuga is a hospitalist at Newman Regional Health and has been working with the hospital since 2017. She received her degree undergraduate degree and medical education from Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Ogun State, Nigeria and completed her residency at Harlem Hospital Center in New York, New York. She is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.
Chairman Rollie Martin said Oyenuga was chosen, in part, due to her education and experience in public health. He said having her in the role fulfills the state's statutes for the position and will serve the county well.
Commissioner Scott Briggs agreed.
"Welcome aboard, we appreciate you sharing your expertise," said Commissioner Scott Briggs.
Oyenuga's contract will be paid as a contractor with Lyon County Public Health at a salary not to exceed $12,000 annually.
Commissioners also approved a conditional use permit submitted by the 4 Rivers Electric Cooperative in relation to a solar farm being developed near Americus. 4 Rivers General Manager/CEO Dennis Svanes provided information about the project, and answered questions from commissioners.
Svanes said he was unaware of a required bond to be attached to the permit, and asked that the bond be removed. He said 4 Rivers is fully insured with all liabilities.
Briggs said he was uncomfortable setting a precedent. County Attorney Marc Goodman said, in order for consideration to be made within guidelines, a formal waiver request would have be made and then presented during a meeting of the county commission.
County Engineer Chip Woods asked commissioners to consider a resolution transferring $400,000 to the Special Road, Bridge or Street Building, Machinery, Equipment, and Bridge Building Fund. The request was approved 3-0. He also requested approval of Security Oil to be an approved vendor for gasoline and diesel fuel, as they have a local station in Emporia. The request was approved.
Woods then discussed converting a portion of Road 170 from Roads D to G to gravel due to the severe deterioration of the concrete surfaces. He suggested commissioners come out for a road viewing and driving the road for themselves.
Commissioners also:
- Approved a contract renewal with Advanced Correctional Healthcare to provide medical professional services for the Lyon County Sheriff's Office and Lyon County Detention Center
- Rescinded a motion to pay $10,600 to Emporia Construction and Remodeling for improvements to the Appraiser's Office
- Approved a $4,755 proposal for improvements to the Appraiser's Office with Mitchell-Markowitz Construction
- Approved renewal of the KCAMP 2021 annual premium for a total of $301,556 for liability insurance
The Lyon County Commission will next meet at 9 a.m. Jan. 7 at the courthouse.
