The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) confirmed the second known death of COVID-19 in Lyon County.
The patient who died was a Caucasian female in her 70s.
This marks the second death caused by the novel Coronavirus in Lyon County. Contact investigations are ongoing and any identified close contacts have been quarantined at home and monitored for symptoms by Lyon County Public Health Staff.
“We wish to express our deepest sympathy to the family who lost their loved one,” said Renee Hively, Lyon County Health Officer. “There is never a good time to lose a loved one, but it is especially hard during this pandemic.”
Lyon County Public Health reminds you, if you are experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough or difficulty breathing, call your healthcare provider immediately. Do not visit in-person prior to receiving confirmation from that healthcare provider. Continue to follow all Public Health guidelines referencing COVID-19.
Lyon County residents can stay informed by visiting our website at: https://www.publichealth.lyoncounty.org/
