Stefanie Hanna has joined the practice of Jim Hanna at Heart Financial Partners, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, as a Financial Planning Assistant in Topeka. Hanna, formally Stef Taunton, is a native of Emporia and the daughter of Phil and the late Myrna Taunton. Her husband, Jim Hanna, is also a native of Emporia and the son of Chuck and the late Doris Hanna.
Hanna received a BS in Geology from the University of Kansas. She also holds a teaching certificate and has been an educator for 20-plus years, specializing in the sciences. She provides back office support of reporting functions and documentation controls to help meet record-keeping and compliance/regulatory responsibilities.
