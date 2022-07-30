The sight of construction equipment near Emporia State University Friday made Connie Lewis feel glad.
“I’m seeing a big bulldozer coming from the back, demolishing the building along the way,” Lewis said as she looked out the manager’s window at Hornets Pointe Apartments. “Everything is going inside the building.”
It was the first step toward removing the rubble of a high-rise building severely damaged by fire last December. The apartment building where Lewis works as on-site manager was not harmed.
“He’s just pulling it inside,” Lewis said while watching the movement of the debris. “It will take months to remove all the carnage. ... The trash and lumber.”
No one was killed in the pre-dawn fire Sunday, December 12, 2021. But two firefighters were injured. Kansas Farm Bureau Insurance estimated the damage at $3.3 million.
The fire was declared an arson within days. But Lewis revealed some new details about how the fire apparently started, after finally making contact with the insurer.
“It was started by something that ignited,” Lewis said. That item was on the northwest side of the third floor, but exactly what ignited is not clear.
The Emporia Fire Department has remained quiet about its investigation. It’s offering a $1,000 reward for information about the fire through Lyon County Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273.
The damage from the building has rested along Merchant Street for close to eight months. There were complications which sent removal costs soaring, including asbestos in the ventilation system.
So Lewis said she’s “relieved” that the debris finally was moved a little Friday, even though it could take months to remove it all.
“It’s going to be a pretty big pile of rubble,” Lewis said. “We hope to rebuild there.”
