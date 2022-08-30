At least one person is in a hospital with injuries after a crash during the morning commute on southbound Interstate 35.
Kansas Highway Patrol troopers say the crash occurred before 8 a.m. about one mile west of Exit 135, or Road R1. Both lanes of southbound traffic on the interstate were closed for a time, but one eventually reopened.
It's not yet clear what led to the crash, but reports from the scene indicate one injured person is a teenager.
This story will be updated for further developments.
