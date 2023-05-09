I am writing to express my opinion concerning the state of Emporia State University. I do so as a two - time ESU graduate with five other family members who graduated from Emporia. My mother graduated from the Emporia “Normal School” and began her teaching career in a rural Kansas one room schoolhouse.
While the ESU administration and Board of Regents will dispute this, my main concerns are the lack of public information and transparency. I have followed since the fall all of the news reports and announcements from ESU. Public news conferences and public sessions have been lacking. It is interesting how many have done by email and electronic delivery. While this may be the way private business works in Wichita, KS, it is not the way tax supported public universities operate.
I have no doubt that the ESU President and administration will say that the steps have been necessary to move ESU forward into the future. Perhaps that is so and perhaps it is not. So far, outside of the Board of Regents, public boards and university association investigations have said ESU has errored. Time will tell.
I find it interesting that not one of the other Kansas Regents universities have taken the path that ESU has done in such a short time period even though they had the option to do so. Why is this? Why is ESU different?
I have provided contributions each year to ESU for going on 15 or more years. I have made the decision to discontinue this practice until the jury rules on what is going at ESU.
Brian Harris
Leawood
