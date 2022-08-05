Olpe native Anna Marie Kuhlman, 92, died Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the Presbyterian Manor in Emporia, Kansas.
Anna Marie Pimple, the daughter of Wendell J. and Mary Helen Lenninger Pimple, was born on March 24, 1930 in Olpe, Kansas. She married James J. Kuhlmann on June 7, 1948. He died February 23, 1996.
She worked for the United States Postal Service in Olpe, Kansas from October 1962 until October 1991, retiring as Postmistress.
She is survived by one daughter, Julianne M. Kuhlmann of Emporia; five sons, James J. (Barbara) Kuhlmann, Richard L. (JoAnn) Kuhlmann, John E. (Debra) Kuhlmann, Steven F. (Diana) Kuhlmann, of Olpe, Daniel C. (Beverly) Kuhlmann of Odessa, MO; thirteen grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, and four step-great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Kuhlmann was preceded in death by her husband, a granddaughter who died in infancy, her parents, two sisters, and five brothers.
Services will be Friday, August 12, 2022 at the Saint Joseph Catholic Church, Olpe, Kansas with the Rosary recited at 10:00 A.M. and the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 A.M. Father Nicholas Ashmore will conduct the services. Burial will follow in the Saint Joseph Cemetery. Cremation has occurred.
A memorial has been established to the Saint Joseph Catholic Church with contributions sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
