Following last week’s debate, Lyon County Commission members say they are anticipating a formal decision regarding the county’s public health contract to be made during Wednesday morning’s action session.
In effect since 2015, the county’s current contract has provided the Flint Hills Community Health Center with an annual allocation of $450,000 for the provision of health department services (which, in addition to the center’s current COVID response initiatives, also include environmental health services, child care licensing, fingerprinting and more).
The agreement was set to expire at the end of this year, but included an option for commissioners to renew the terms under a similar structure. While a new contract may include the same, or similar, figures upon finalization, the county will nonetheless have an additional $200,000 to draw from next year after approving the increase during budget discussions in June in order to reduce the strain of the pandemic.
Having so far been reluctant to discuss specific details and requirements of the proposed contracts (with Newman Regional Health submitting a bid in the amount of $450,000 and FHCHC for the full public health budget of $650,000), commissioners now expect any potential transfer of responsibilities to occur in Jan 2021.
“The new contract would take effect Jan. 1 because the current [Flint Hills Community Health Center] contract expires Dec. 31,” said Commissioner Scott Briggs. “It’s strictly my guess on this until anything is final, but I feel like it would be most fair to whoever is awarded the contract to be able to take it over on that date. It would allow them about 30 days to get up to speed … I think the entity that gets it needs to assume the role immediately, or as soon as possible, regardless.
“We talked about sort of a hybrid situation [with splitting up services], but I just don’t really think it will work that way. In my mind, there would be some problems with the logistics involved and things might be too vague on that … My big goal with this, to be honest, is to have both entities working together regardless of who gets the bid. Especially during a pandemic like this, it’s important that nobody separates into their silos. It’s a community effort, and they should be able to work together regardless of who gets it … Whoever gets the bid will be completely qualified to [perform all the currently-offered health department services].”
As with other contractual obligations, Briggs said one of the commission’s biggest focuses was getting value for both taxpayers and the county, alike, especially with several sources of COVID-related funding set to expire at the end of the year.
“Obviously, the monetary aspect of it is important. The CARES Act funding is going away at the end of the year, and we can’t really count on it to be renewed. Some of the money that we’ve been using to cover the cost for the extra manpower and the extra hours everybody has put in on this has been covered by CARES. Obviously, we have sales tax and stuff like that that we can dip into to make sure everything gets done — and we will. So, the money is one aspect of it and the service is the other.”
On matters of service, Briggs said he had “nothing but appreciation” for the work to date of FHCHC’s numerous health officials, doctors, nurses and other support staff. Nevertheless, he viewed the contract renewal process as a needed opportunity to review “what has been working and what hasn’t” in aspects of resource availability, community correspondence and timeliness.
“We want to make sure the community has the best solutions available to be able to attack this pandemic or another event like this somewhere down the line,” Briggs said. “In all reality, public health is pretty simple until something like this comes up. I think it’s maybe identified some of the weak spots — and I’m not saying there were any specific weak spots due to FHCHC, just in general — where there have been some glitches and delays that have opened up our eyes to the bigger picture. If something like this or another serious event were to happen again, I think we need to have protocols in place where we act quickly and make things more of a broad based community effort.”
Briggs did not expand on what “glitches” may have been identified.
“One big misconception that I’ve been seeing in the community is the difference between the Flint Hills Community Health Center as its own entity and what they do for us in regards to being the Lyon County Public Health,” he continued. “We’re not trying to shut down the whole health center. That couldn’t be farther from the truth. It’s also not like we don’t think FHCHC has done an outstanding job though this. They absolutely have, with all things considered. We just want to try to be transparent and pick the best bid for the best service, so to speak.”
Wednesday’s meeting is set to begin at 9 a.m. in the Lyon County Courthouse and will also stream live at www.facebook.com/Lyon-County-Emporia-Ks-199972110025693. Discussion on the contract is slated for 11:30 a.m. Additional action items on the agenda include a potential approval of recently-proposed updates to county zoning regulations, discussion on possible courtroom renovations and a review of several Road and Bridge Department projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.