More than 4,000 riders will soon converge on Emporia for Life Time’s UNBOUND Gravel, the largest field of athletes the premier gravel grinding event has ever seen.
The impressive field of pro and amateur riders, along with their support teams and thousands of spectators, will descend upon Emporia from around the globe for the four-day event weekend, experiencing the gravel community and tackling the beauty and rigor of the renowned Flint Hills.
And, for those interesting in following the elite riders, there’s no shortage of people to watch.
Among the thousands of riders toeing the start line this year will be last year’s winners, Ivar Slik and Sofia Gomez Villafane.
Villafane is also taking part in the 2023 Life Time Grand Prix.
Other elite female contenders in the Grand Prix include Crystal Anthony, Ella Bloor, Chelsea Bolton, Ellen Campbell, Lauren De Crescenzo, Rebecca Fahringer, Maude Farrell, Emma Grant, Isabella Hyser, Heather Jackson, Isabel King, Caroline Mani, Holly Mathews, Sarah Max, Deanna Mayles, Julie Mober, Jessica Mullins, Angela Naeth, Raylyn Nuss, Paige Onweller, Jenna Rinehart, Hannah Shell, Danielle Shrosbree, Alexis Skarda, Haley Smith, Sarah Sturm, Staria Teddergreen, Caroline Tory, Leah Van Der Linden, Ruth Winder and Anna Yamauchi.
Men taking on the 200 as part of the Life Time Grand Prix include Matthew Beers, John Bortselmann, Robert Britton, Eric Brunner, Zach Calton, Griffin Easter, Russell Finsterwald, Howard Grotts, Alex Howes, Dylan Johnson, Brendan Johnston, Andrew L’Esperance, Konny Looser, Ian Lopez De San Roman, Payson McElveen, Lachlan Morton, Tamsan Nankervis, Jack Odeon, Tobin Oftenblad, Logan Owen, Cole Paton, Kiel Reigned, Adam Roberge, Nathan Spratt, Ryan Standish, Peter Stetina, Keegan Swenson, Kyle Trudeau, Alexey Vermeulen, Kerry Werner and Innokenty Zavyalov.
You can follow along with all of the competition — elite or not — in real time at www.unboundgravel.com, and on all social media @UnboundGravel.
