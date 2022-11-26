During COVID, QR codes made a comeback. They allow people to access important information without typing in a URL. A QR code can reduce paper dependency and eliminate something people pass around such as a menu. QR codes reduce printing costs. That’s why a lot of businesses embrace them. Follow these best practices for QR code usage during Small Business Season to make buying from you more appealing.
Remember that QR codes must be scanned. Avoid using them anywhere that’s difficult to scan. A billboard is ineffective as it’s difficult to scan while you’re driving and 20 feet below. A website graphic is not the best place to scan because there’s a good chance the viewer is viewing the QR code on their phone already. Before adding a QR code to any of your marketing collateral, consider if it will be easy to scan. If the answer is yes, add it.
If you have a brick-and-mortar location in a high pedestrian traffic area, using a QR code on your window cling or sign is a great way to bring people in. If you’re a restaurant, having an easily scannable QR code link to your menu can help people see right away if they want to dine with you. You could also use a QR code to direct them to order online and take out so they don’t need to wait in line. You can also use QR code signage to advertise specials, holiday menus, or other information that will make it easier to buy from you.
A QR code on your business cards can help people easily add your information to their contacts. You also can use a QR code on business cards to promote an evergreen special or direct them to a free consultation. QR codes allow you to provide the business card recipient with more information without crowding your card design.
If reviews are important to you and your business, place QR codes in waiting areas of your business. For instance, if you’re a casual dining restaurant you can place a card with a QR code to Yelp or other popular review sites on each table, capturing customers’ attention as they dine. A QR code leads them easily to the site so they can leave a review.
Using QR codes on a coupon gives you easy access to see how many people have used it. This important marketing information could make the difference in running that same coupon ad another time.
Using QR codes during Small Business Season can drive traffic and sales when used optimally. Keep in mind when implementing QR codes that the point is ease for your customers. If your code provides ease of access to information they want, they will use it, and you can track it.
See you at the 44th Annual Christmas Parade on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 7 p.m. Let’s ring in the local Small Business Season together with this well-loved community tradition.
It’s a great day in Emporia!
“Let’s Talk Business” is a weekly column of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Emporia. The mission of the Chamber is to be proactive in creating an environment for business and community success, guided by the vision that positive attitudes promote positive actions. Contact us at 620-342-1600 or chamber@emporiakschamber.org and visit our website at www.emporiakschamber.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.