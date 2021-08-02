The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced last week that Marine Corps Pfc. Glenn F. White, 19, of Emporia, killed during World War II, was accounted for on June 7, 2021.
In November 1943, White was a member of Company A, 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, Fleet Marine Force, which landed against stiff Japanese resistance on the small island of Betio in the Tarawa Atoll of the Gilbert Islands, in an attempt to secure the island.
Over several days of intense fighting at Tarawa, approximately 1,000 Marines and sailors were killed and more than 2,000 were wounded. According to a written release from the DPAA, White died on the third day of battle, Nov. 22, 1943. He was reported to have been buried in Row D of the East Division Cemetery — later renamed Cemetery 33.
In 1946, the 604th Quartermaster Graves Registration Company centralized all of the American remains found on Tarawa at Lone Palm Cemetery for later repatriation. However, almost half of the known casualties were never found. No recovered remains could be associated with White, and, in Oct. 1949, a Board of Review declared him “non-recoverable.”
In 2009, History Flight, Inc., a nonprofit organization, discovered a burial site on Betio Island believed to be Cemetery 33, which has been the site of numerous excavations ever since. In March 2019, excavations west of Cemetery 33 revealed a previously undiscovered burial site that has since been identified as Row D. The remains recovered at this site were transferred to the DPAA Laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.
To identify White’s remains, scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial and material evidence. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) and Y chromosome DNA (Y-STR) analysis.
White’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific along with the others still missing from World War II. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.
White will be buried in Emporia, but a date has yet to be determined.
He was posthumously awarded a Silver Star.
(1) comment
“His Lord said to him, Well done, you good and faithful servant…” Matthew 25:21.
PFC Glenn Franklin White was reported as Killed in Action by shrapnel wounds to the head and chest on 22 November 1943 on Tarawa. Retired Wichita Police Chief Rick Stone, while a member of the Department of Defense in 2011/2012, investigated all of the unresolved Tarawa casualties using the Random Incident Statistical Correlation System (RISC) to compare the MIA's from Tarawa to all the "Unknowns" buried in the Punchbowl Cemetery. Chief Stone concluded that PFC White was NOT an "Unknown." In July 2017, PFC White's family contacted the Chief Rick Stone and Family Charitable Foundation who confirmed that PFC White was not an "Unknown" but was buried in Grave 26, Row D, Cemetery 33 on Tarawa, which was known as one of Tarawa's “Lost Cemeteries." After a building collapse on Tarawa in 2019, a contractor finally discovered Row D. PFC White was identified from the long lost cemetery row and grave as indicated by Foundation research. His official identification was announced by the Department of Defense on 7 July 2021.
Welcome home Marine! We share the joy of your family in your return! God Bless you and thanks to ALL who never forgot you and your service to our country!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.