Colonel Gary Neal Loveland, 83, of Glendale, Arizona passed away January 16, 2022. Gary was born in Topeka, Kansas to Kenneth Wright and Edna Faye (Bayless) Loveland.
Gary was a long-time resident of Sun City West, Arizona. He grew up in Kansas and lived in many locations throughout his military career, then settled in Arizona after his military retirement.
Gary earned a Bachelor of Science in Education from Kansas State College of Pittsburg, a Master of Science in Management from the US Naval Postgraduate School and completed post-graduate work at the US Marine Corps Command & Staff College.
Gary was a career Marine, proudly serving 31 years. He joined the USMC Reserve at age 17, was commissioned in 1960, and retired in 1987 as a Colonel. He was a Vietnam Veteran who served 2 tours. Gary was awarded the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Navy/Marine Corps Commendation Medal, and many others, including the Defense Superior Service Medal awarded upon his retirement.
While in the military, Gary also sold real estate and had a tax preparation business on the side. After retiring from the military, Gary established his own company in Arizona for tax, financial and insurance services. He earned top Arizona salesman award for his securities sales company for four consecutive years.
Gary participated in the Marine Corps League, Old Breed Detachment. He was also a long-time member of the Board of Directors for the Arroyo Roble Resort in Sedona, AZ. He was a member of Toastmasters and Jaycees, who named him Ohio Jaycee of the Year.
Gary loved traveling, reading, and coin collecting. He also loved eagles and his home was decorated with many of them.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Vernadene (Mann). They married December 19, 1981, in Albany, Georgia. She passed away March 1, 2008. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, and mother of his children, Virginia (Gilligan). They married August 8, 1959, in Hartford, Kansas. She passed away December 17, 2000.
He was also preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Max. He is survived by children: Jeanne (John Mendonca) of Reston, VA; Gary, Jr (Sherri) of Prescott, AZ; Debbie of Abingdon, VA; and Cindy of Asheboro, NC; and three grandchildren - Morgan Loveland of Austin, TX, Brandon Mendonca of Roanoke, VA and Shannon Mendonca of Sterling, VA; his sisters, Shari of Burlington, KS and Vicki of Emporia, KS. Also surviving are 3 stepchildren, Dale Harris, Brent Harris, Dana Harris, and their families.
As per his wishes, Gary’s body was donated to scientific research. His ashes will be interred in Keene, Kansas. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider making a memorial donation to the Wounded Warrior Project, America’s VetDogs, or the National Museum of the Marine Corps. Condolences can be shared at Tributes.com.
Special thanks to the Inspira of Arrowhead Memory Care staff for their recent dedicated care of Gary.
