Special to The Gazette
Emporia State University Theatre presents “How I Learned to Drive,” by Paula Vogel, today through Sunday in the Ronald Q. Frederickson Black Box Theatre, Roosevelt Hall. Performances began Thursday and continue Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m.
The play is a story about hope, resilience, struggle and survival shown through the lens of a disturbing relationship between a young girl and an older man. The story is told through memories of the now-adult characters. This show is for mature audiences only and contains themes of sexual abuse, incest and pedophilia.
“Despite its disturbing subject matter, the wonder of Vogel’s memory play is that it’s no sentimental melodrama with clear-cut villains and victims,” Gerard Raymond wrote in Slant on May 9, 2022. “Instead, we have a keenly observed, deftly crafted piece of theater which unexpectedly infuses the tragic story with humor and empathy.”
“How I Learned to Drive” won the 1998 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, which is awarded to a distinguished play by an American playwright, preferably original in its source and dealing with American life.
“Paula Vogel’s Pulitzer Prize winning play ‘How I Learned to Drive’ deals with the difficult issues of sexual abuse, incest, and pedophilia,” said Jim Harris, director of the production. “It first premiered in 1997, stunning audiences with her ability to tackle these sensitive subjects with a delicate touch and even humor throughout. Hundreds of productions later, it is a coming-of-age story that will leave you shaken. It is also a story of survival and the drive to overcome tremendous challenges.”
Most recently, Harris’ production of Yasmina Reza’s “God of Carnage” was selected for regional encore performances at the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival.
The guest production team includes Claire Wilcher from Indianapolis, as the production’s intimacy director and choreographer. With Whilcher’s help the Theatre will be hosting a variety of events related to intimacy direction and trauma informed practices. The final two of these events will be today and Saturday after the productions in the Frederickson Theatre called “Post-Show Talkback,” which will be facilitated with the audiences.
Visit emporia.edu/tickets for reservations or additional information, or call the box office at 620-341-5256 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays with any questions. This show runs approximately 90 minutes with no intermission. Tickets are also available at the Roosevelt Hall box office one hour before the show.
The ensemble cast is Christine Pascoe (Overland Park), Eddie Lee (Phoenix, Arizona), Makayla Pearson (Chanute), Brennan Ryan (Emporia) and Kara Mitchell (Fredonia).
The faculty production team includes Jim Harris (Director), Chris Lohkamp (Technical Director, Scenic and Prop Design, Sound Engineer, Scene Shop Manager), Nic Wilson (Lighting and Projections Design), Pete Rydberg (Sound Design, Producer), and Amanda Dura (Costume Shop Manager).
The student production team includes Assistant Director Laney Smith (Belle Plaine), Assistant Intimacy Director/Choreographer Daniel Vazquez (Lenexa), Production Stage Manager Evie Johnson (Canton), Assistant Stage Manager Maya Lee (Mulvane), Props Coordinator Logan Trask (Spring Hill), Assistant Lighting Design Ashley Hill (Overland Park), and Costume Design by Kathleen Martin (Kiowa).
