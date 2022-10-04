One of my high school friends, seriously, more than 40 years and three states ago, posted a recipe on Facebook I just knew I had to try.
It is simple, fast and fun; add this to your next porch party or tailgate.
What is this mysterious miracle of munching? Cheesy Pickle Chips! Think about it: you put pickles on your cheeseburger, right? This is the same kind of flavor. Salty cheese, crisp pickle, crunchy fried cheese, sour kick of dill: what’s not to love?
After you’ve snacked on these as-is, try throwing a few on your next burger or cheese pizza. Mix up your cheese choices at will, as long as they are hard cheeses. Soft cheeses will not solidify until they are absolutely cool, and even then may stay mushy.
Let’s get cooking!
CHEESY PICKLE CHIPS
12 – 24 round dill pickle slices
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
Non-stick cooking spray
Lay the pickles on paper towels and pat dry. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spray a 12-hole muffin tin with non-stick spray.
Use 1 cup of shredded cheese to cover the bottoms of the muffin tin cups. Lay one dill pickle spice on top and then use the remaining cheese to cover the tops.
Bake for 15 minutes. Remove from heat, allow to cool slightly, then remove to a clean layer of paper towels to soak up any oils. I used a spoon to loosen the edges of the chip and then scooped under it to lift it out.
Arrange your chips on a plate — salt and pepper if you want to — maybe even a bit of Tabasco? and enjoy!
Lagniappe
I happened to see an announcement of an upcoming cooking class at the Emporia Recreation Center. The last one I went to there — freezer meals — was great and this one looks good, too. It’s “Cooking for Two,” will be held 11 a.m. - noon Oct. 26 and you need to register by Oct. 14. The fee is $15 per person and you can get all the details at emporiarec.org. Go to “activities” then “Adult Programs.”
