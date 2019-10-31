Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Monday
Protective custody, information redacted
Criminal trespassing, 1300 Merchant St., 10:25 a.m.
Non-injury accident, 1300 Merchant St., 11:57 a.m.
Abandoned vehicle, 100 Constitution St., 4:44 p.m.
Traffic stop, W. 6th Ave. and W. Hwy. 50, 7:05 p.m.
Tuesday
Non-injury accident, 1700 W. South Ave., 7:41 a.m.
Non-injury accident, 3000 W. Hwy. 50, 8:03 a.m.
Welfare check, information redacted
Traffic - parking problem, 1800 Merchant St., 1:35 p.m.
Drug - possession, 200 E. 6th Ave., 1:48 p.m.
911 Hang-up, 1000 Harcourt Dr., 3:50 p.m.
Warrant - arrest, 400 Mechanic St., 5:46 p.m.
Criminal threat, 2600 Westridge Dr., 6:36 p.m.
Criminal threat, 3300 W. 18th Ave., 6:59 p.m.
Juvenile - runaway, information
Animal complaint, 900 Homewood St., 7:55 p.m.
Wednesday
Public urination, 600 Merchant St., 12:40 a.m.
Sheriff
Monday
Non-injury accident, Road 60 and Road V, Hartford, 3:37 p.m.
Tuesday
Lost property, information redacted, 1 p.m.
Agency assist, Road 170 and Road G, 4:12 p.m.
Traffic stop, Riley Ave. and Sunflower Way, 5:35 p.m.
Wednesday
Traffic stop, 400 Mechanic St., 4:46 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Monday
Injury accident, W. 6th Ave. and Chestnut St., 10:37 a.m.
Criminal damage, 900 Graphic Arts Rd., 1:05 p.m.
Burglary - late report, 500 S. Commercial St., 3:41 p.m.
Burglary - late report, 1600 W. South Ave., 4:28 p.m., 4:33 p.m., 4:41 p.m.
Tuesday
Hit & run, 100 S. Market St., 9:18 a.m.
Forgery - counterfeiting, 900 Merchant St., 9:53 a.m.
Criminal damage, 10 S. West St., 10:24 a.m.
Theft - shoplifting, 2600 W. Hwy. 50, 10:52 a.m.
Unlawful use credit card, 500 Mechanic St., 11:58 a.m.
Fraud, 900 East St., 3:05 p.m.
Wednesday
Theft - shoplifting, 1200 E. 12th Ave., 12:48 a.m.
Sheriff
Monday
Injury accident, W. 6th Ave. and Chestnut St., 10:37 a.m.
Courts
Charles P. Davis, 719 Walnut St., Urinating in public, Oct. 27
Maddison A. Robinson, 315 N. Pine St., Solomon, Inattentive driving, Oct. 28
Randle R. Carr, 1302 East St., Criminal trespass, Oct. 28
Octavia J. Ellis, 706 Eastgate Pl., Careless driving, Oct. 28
Edgar G. Gonzalez, no address given, Criminal trespass, Oct. 28
Roxanne Villanueva, 1333 Merchant St., Criminal trespass, Oct. 28
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
