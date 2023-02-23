Funeral Services for Freda A. Venning, 102, Emporia, Kansas, will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. at the Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia. Burial in Bushong Cemetery, Bushong, Kansas will follow. Mrs. Venning passed away at Sunflower Care Center, Emporia, on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from 1:00 P.M. until service time.
Freda Arlene Corpening was born on June 20, 1920, the daughter of Jess J. Corpening and Bertha Sara Alma Thomas. She married Roy Darrel Venning September 1, 1943 at the Lyon County Courthouse in Emporia. The marriage license was $3.50. He died April 29, 2016. She is survived by her daughter, Sherry (Art) Corpening, Emporia, Kansas; son, Darrel (Tammy) Venning, Valley Center, Kansas; grandchildren, Nikki (Mike) Klein, Jared (Jessica) Corpening, Lauren (Cameron Carlson) Venning, and Nicholas (Madison) Venning; and great-grandchildren, Bryan and Brean Klein, and Kash Corpening and Cade Venning. She was preceded in death by her husband; 10 brothers and sisters; and granddaughter, Danielle Marie Corpening.
She received her teaching certificate from Kansas State Normal School (Emporia State University), Emporia, and taught for 10 years. Freda took care of their home and enjoyed gardening, canning, baking pies and breads, and playing cards, especially pitch. She was a 4-H Leader and a member of the former Bushong United Methodist Church.
Memorials in her memory have been established with the Emporia Alzheimer’s Walk and the Topeka Chapter of the American Cancer Society. Contributions may be sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.