The Emporia Reds 7U 1 baseball team wrapped up a hugely successful year by winning the Ken Berry League postseason tournament Tuesday night.
The win marked the end of a perfect 21-0 season, in which they won the Ken Berry League regular season championship as well.
The Reds also took first place at the Kansas Sunflower State Games with a 4-0 record over the weekend.
The Reds earned the No. 2 seed in the tournament after going 2-0 in pool play, with a 9-8 win over the Topeka Geckos and a 16-15 victory over the Topeka Raptors on Saturday.
On Sunday, they earned a first-round bye and beat the No. 3 Aces 17-10 in the tournament’s semifinal. Later that day, they claimed the championship trophy with a 25-18 win over the Rebels.
Meanwhile, the Emporia Reds 8U baseball team completed an undefeated season with a Ken Berry League postseason tournament championship Monday night.
The trophy is their second this year, as they also won the regular season Ken Berry League title as well. Most of their wins being blowouts with a handful of nailbiters mixed in for good measure.
The Emporia Reds will hold tryouts for their fall baseball season in August.
Tryouts for the 14U team will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28. The 13U squad will try out at 12:30 p.m. that day, the 12U team at 3 p.m. and the 11U group at 5:30 p.m.
On Sunday, Aug. 29, the 10U team will try out at 1 p.m., 9U at 3 p.m. and 7U and 8U at 5 p.m.
There will be a last chance tryout on Tuesday, Aug. 31, as well. That will begin at 6 p.m. for 7-10U teams and at 7:30 p.m. for 11-14U teams.
More information and registration forms can be found at emporiaredsbaseball.org.
