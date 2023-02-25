William “Bill” Glenn Stoff, 89, of Olathe, Kansas, passed away on Monday, February 20, 2023. He was born on February 2, 1934, in Kansas City, Kansas, to Glenn and Viva (Bates) Stoff. After graduation from Wyandotte High School, Bill attended the University of Kansas and joined the United States Marine Corps in 1953. During his enlistment, he deployed to Korea. In 1958, Bill married the love of his life, Janice.
Bill and his family lived in Kansas City, Kansas, relocated to Admire, Kansas, and then moved to Emporia, Kansas, where they stayed for 20 years. He was active in the Emporia Masonic Lodge, and he bowled in many leagues and out-of-town tournaments. As empty-nesters, Bill and Janice moved in 1988 to Sun City West, Arizona, where they spent the next 24 years, of which 10 were spent as part-time RV work-campers, a lifestyle that took them on adventures across the country and to many NASCAR races. Last year, they moved to Olathe, Kansas, to be closer to family.
Bill is survived by his wife of 63 years, Janice, and by his two daughters, Kim Stoff and Karen Stoff.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.PenwellGabelOlathe.com.
