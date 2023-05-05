The Emporia Gazette
The Emporia High School Choirs performed their spring concert Thursday evening, celebrating Star Wars Day in the process.
Star Wars Day is an informal celebration observed annually on May 4. Observance of the day spread quickly through media and grassroots celebrations since the franchise began in 1977, thanks to the phrase, “May the Force be with you.”
Because the choir concert was scheduled for May 4, the concert included a performance of “Duel of the Fates” written by John Williams, and even a lightsaber battle.
The concert also showcased the talents of ensemble groups EHS Open Range, EHS Sirens and EHS Dreamers, and included a number of solo performances.
Choirs that participated in the concert were the Prelude Choir, Concert Choir and Chorale.
(1) comment
How fun!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.