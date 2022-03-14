A convicted Emporia murderer is receiving a mental competency review before he is sentenced.
Lyon County District Court employees confirmed Monday that Devawn Mitchell, 24. was granted a review at a recent hearing. Defense attorney Rick Meier requested it.
Mitchell had been scheduled for sentencing Friday on six counts, including first and second degree murder. Judge W. Lee Fowler found him guilty in late January after Mitchell requested a bench trial with no jury.
Adam Helmer with the court staff said the evaluation by CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness is likely to take three to six weeks.
Mitchell’s attorneys considered using his mental status as a defense during his trial, but decided against it beforehand.
Thursday will mark one year since Mitchell left prison to community supervision, after serving time for aggravated assault and aggravated battery.
Friday will mark one year since Mitchell led police on a high-speed chase through Emporia. It ended in a collision with a pickup truck. Steven Henry died when the force of the collision sent his truck airborne into a light pole.
