Kiwanis pancake day
The 73rd annual Kiwanis Club of Emporia’s Pancake Day is 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. April 17 at the Lyon Country Fairgrounds. Enjoy a meal of pancakes, two pieces of Fanestil Meats bacon or sausage and milk. Gluten-free pancakes and sugar-free syrup are also available.
This is a drive-thru event. Please enter the fairgrounds from the north entrance on 12th Avenue.
Tickets are $5 for ages 4 and up. Children ages 3 and under are free. Tickets are available through any Kiwanis member or can be purchased at Allstate Insurance, Country Mart, Emporia Chamber of Commerce, Mark II Lumber, Waters Hardware and Williams Automotive.
AARP tax-aide sites closed
Due to the nature of the pandemic, the Emporia in-person Tax-Aide sites will not be open this season. This includes the Emporia Senior Center and the Industrial branch of Emporia State Federal Credit Union. The safety and health of taxpayers, volunteers, and the overall community are of the utmost importance. They hope to reopen these locations in 2022.
Friendship Center seeks volunteers
The Friendship Center is seeks volunteers to help area seniors. Volunteers are needed to help deliver meals to homebound seniors as well as other activities. Help out the community for as little as an hour a day. Days and hours are flexible!
Call Vicki for more information at 340-8001.
Fundraising Dance at the VFW
VFW Post 1980 will hold a fundraising dance at 7 p.m. April 17 at 932 Graphic Arts Road. Back Roads Band from Independence, Kan. will provide entertainment. Admission is $5. Public welcome.
Street Cats Club fundraiser
Street Cats Club will hold a fundraising virtual trivia night out hosted by Mulready’s Pub at 7 p.m. April 24 via Zoom. Participation is $5 per person. Funds raised will help the Street Cats Club with trap/neuter/return efforts. For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page.
