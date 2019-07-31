The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about an individual impersonating a law enforcement officer.
According to a written release sent by Detective Sergeant Jacob Welsh, at around 3:30 a.m. this morning a "silver passenger car was reported to be using red and blue lights inside their vehicle to pull over other vehicles."
Once the vehicles pulled over, the suspect vehicle drove around the vehicles and left the area.
"This happened on two occasions between Olpe and Emporia on (Kansas Highway) 99," Welsh said. "The suspect (or suspects) did not make contact with the occupants of the vehicles."
Welsh said the only information right now is that a silver passenger car was involved with red and blue lights in the windshield area of the vehicle. The vehicle was last seen heading southbound on K-99 toward Olpe.
"Impersonating a police officer is a crime and the Sheriff’s Office is seeking any and all information regarding this incident," Welsh said. "If you have any information about this, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 620-341-3205 or Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273. You can also report through Crime Stoppers P3 app on your phone."
Welsh said anyone who feels uncomfortable during an attempted traffic stop should call 911 immediately.
"If you are ever being pulled over and something doesn’t feel right, call 9-1-1 and report it immediately," he said. "The Sheriff’s Office does have marked patrol vehicles and unmarked patrol vehicles, but all personnel will have a badge and identification as to who they are, whether they are in plain clothes or in uniform."
