The Emporia Fire Department is on the scene of a structure fire located in the 300 block of 15th Avenue, Tuesday morning.
Around 9:15 a.m., dispatch indicated a possible structure fire at 310 W. 15th Ave. No flames were showing, but smoke was seen coming from the roof.
Upon investigation, EFD personnel on scene confirmed a fire in the attic. Scanner traffic indicates that firefighters are still finding hot spots and smoldering insulation.
We will have more information on this as the situation develops.
