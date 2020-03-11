A Missouri man was airlifted to a Wichita hospital Tuesday afternoon after he was involved in a head-on collision in Greenwood County.
According to a statement from Greenwood County Undersheriff Randy Cox, at approximately 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the scene of a two-vehicle accident about seven miles east of Eureka, near the US Highway 54 and Kansas Highway 99 North junction.
Christopher Wall, 28, of Grandview Missouri, was transported by Greenwood County EMS to the Greenwood County Hospital, where he was stabilized and then transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita for further treatment.
The driver of the second vehicle, a tanker truck, Robert Goulette, 62, of El Paso, Texas, was assessed by EMS at the scene and released.
Wall had a dog in his vehicle as well. The dog got loose as a result of the crash, but emergency crews were able to catch it and take care of it.
Eureka Fire Rescue, Greenwood County Emergency Management and Kansas Department of Transportation also responded. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.
