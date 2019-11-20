Newman Regional Health Medical Partners was recently recognized by the Kansas Healthcare Collaborative as one of 11 medical practice groups with a combined score in the top 25 percent of baseline assessments for Population Health and Chronic Disease Management, also known as the 1815/1817 Assessment.
The assessment focused on five areas aimed at improving health outcomes by reducing unnecessary hospitalizations, sustaining more efficient care delivery by reducing unnecessary testing and procedures and generating health care cost savings:
• Enhance the use of electronic health records data
• Collaborate with the community
• Strengthen team-based care
• Implement self-measured blood pressure monitoring
• Reinforce diabetes prevention efforts
“Primary care plays a central role in improving the health of people and populations,” Cathy Pimple, Chief Quality Officer at Newman Regional Health said while addressing the recognition. “Newman Regional Health Medical Partners primary care physicians and advance practice providers manage the uniqueness and complexities of each patient. We are continually working to ensure that our patients receive the very best care.”
The assessment is the first in a series and is part of ongoing quality improvement effort between the Kansas Healthcare Collaborative and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment Bureau of Health Promotion. The two have joined forces in an effort to align quality improvement efforts in Kansas by enhancing relationships between providers and their communities with a focus on prevention and care coordination to reduce the impact of chronic disease in Kansas.
“Newman Regional Health has been a leader in chronic disease management since the beginning of our Advanced Illness Management program six years ago — yet we are continually working to improve and enhance our efforts,” Bob Wright, CEO at Newman Regional Health said.
“Recently, we’ve piloted a chronic disease management program, Care Connections, which we started with the transition to Rural Health Clinic status in Jan. 2019. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our Newman Regional Health Medical Partners physicians, advanced practice providers, and nurses who embraced these efforts.”
